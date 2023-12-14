Thursday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-3) and UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has a projected final score of 62-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Tennessee State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bulldogs secured a 59-48 win over Western Carolina.

UNC Asheville vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 62, UNC Asheville 50

Other Big South Predictions

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee State Tigers 53-38 on November 12.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buccaneers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Asheville is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

UNC Asheville 2023-24 Best Wins

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 333) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 337) on November 21

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on December 9

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lalmani Simmons: 11.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

11.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Mallory Bruce: 7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Jamaya Blanks: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 59.8 points per game (279th in college basketball) while giving up 53.8 per outing (26th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential and outscore opponents by six points per game.

