The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Stefan Noesen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

In eight of 28 games this season, Noesen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:34 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:08 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:27 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 11:46 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:01 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:54 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

