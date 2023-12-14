Las Vegas (5-8) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 35.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Raiders/Chargers matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Raiders vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Raiders have led five times, have trailed four times, and have been tied four times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Chargers have led after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in six games .

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Raiders have won the second quarter three times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up seven points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Raiders have won the third quarter three times, lost eight times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Las Vegas is averaging 1.2 points in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in five games.

4th Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in five games.

Raiders vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Raiders have been winning three times, have trailed eight times, and have been tied two times.

In 2023, the Chargers have been winning after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (0-6), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Raiders have won the second half five times (2-3 record in those games), lost seven times (2-5), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.1 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Chargers have won the second half in three games (1-2 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (1-5), and they've tied in the second half in four games (3-1).

