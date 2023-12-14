North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Person County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In Person County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Person County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Person High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.