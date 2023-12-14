North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Northampton County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Northampton County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Northampton County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
KIPP Pride High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.