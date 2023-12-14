The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) look to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 67.3 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 53.8 the Spartans give up to opponents.

North Carolina Central has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.8 points.

UNC Greensboro is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 67.3 points.

The 65.5 points per game the Spartans average are 5.4 fewer points than the Eagles give up (70.9).

UNC Greensboro has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 70.9 points.

North Carolina Central has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.

The Spartans are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (42.9%).

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 14 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

14 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (23-for-76)

13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (23-for-76) Morgan Callahan: 11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG% Teneil Robertson: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Jada Tiggett: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49 FG%

North Carolina Central Schedule