How to Watch Marquette vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tommies' opponents have hit.
- Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies rank 322nd.
- The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 18.7 more points than the Tommies allow (61.1).
- Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- St. Thomas is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
- The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 66.0 the Golden Eagles allow.
- When St. Thomas gives up fewer than 79.8 points, it is 6-4.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).
- Marquette drained 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, St. Thomas scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.7.
- The Tommies gave up fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (76.6) last season.
- St. Thomas made more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (32.1%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 65-51
|University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 75-71
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 66-50
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/17/2023
|Crown (MN)
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
