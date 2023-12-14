Keenan Allen vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Los Angeles Chargers clash with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, Keenan Allen will be up against a Raiders pass defense featuring Robert Spillane. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.
Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|170.9
|13.1
|3
|25
|8.84
Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen's 1,243 receiving yards (95.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 108 receptions on 150 targets with seven touchdowns.
- Through the air, Los Angeles is 10th in the NFL in passing yards with 3,098 (238.3 per game) and 17th in yards per attempt (6.4).
- The Chargers' offense ranks 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points per game and 17th with 334.3 total yards per contest.
- Los Angeles is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 37.1 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Chargers air it out more often than most of the league, throwing 64 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.
Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense
- Robert Spillane leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 115 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Las Vegas has given up 2,700 (207.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Raiders' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the NFL, at 19.9 per game.
- Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.
- The Raiders have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Robert Spillane
|Rec. Targets
|150
|38
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|108
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.5
|26
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1243
|115
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|95.6
|8.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|396
|6
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|3.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|3
|Interceptions
