Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Red Wings on December 14, 2023
Player props can be found for Sebastian Aho and Alex DeBrincat, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (25 total points), having collected 10 goals and 15 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) to the team.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Martin Necas' season total of 20 points has come from eight goals and 12 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
DeBrincat has collected 13 goals and 13 assists in 28 games for Detroit, good for 26 points.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Stars
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|4
