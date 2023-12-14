The Carolina Hurricanes (15-12-1) are big road favorites (-165 moneyline odds to win) against the Detroit Red Wings (15-9-4, +140 moneyline odds). Thursday's contest begins at 7:30 PM ET from Little Caesars Arena on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 14 of 28 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (15-10).

The Red Wings have been made the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Carolina is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Detroit has gone 1-5 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+105) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-120)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3 3.4 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 6-3-1 6.3 4.1 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 4.1 3.3 12 27.3% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.