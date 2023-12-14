The Elon Phoenix (2-7) will be attempting to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Furman Paladins (6-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix score an average of 51.6 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 68.7 the Paladins allow to opponents.
  • Elon has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.
  • The 73.9 points per game the Paladins put up are 5.8 more points than the Phoenix give up (68.1).
  • When Furman totals more than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.
  • Elon has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The Paladins shoot 42.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.
  • The Phoenix make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Paladins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Elon Leaders

  • Iycez Adams: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.7 FG%
  • Maraja Pass: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%
  • Regina Walton: 5.2 PTS, 27 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
  • Vanessa Taylor: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%
  • Ava Leroux: 4.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Elon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Old Dominion L 60-29 Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 Wingate L 72-53 Schar Center
12/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 52-47 Greensboro Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena
12/17/2023 Marshall - Schar Center
12/19/2023 Mount Olive - Schar Center

