How to Watch the Elon vs. Furman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (2-7) will be attempting to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Furman Paladins (6-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon vs. Furman Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix score an average of 51.6 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 68.7 the Paladins allow to opponents.
- Elon has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.
- The 73.9 points per game the Paladins put up are 5.8 more points than the Phoenix give up (68.1).
- When Furman totals more than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.
- Elon has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Paladins shoot 42.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.
- The Phoenix make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Paladins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Elon Leaders
- Iycez Adams: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.7 FG%
- Maraja Pass: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%
- Regina Walton: 5.2 PTS, 27 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
- Vanessa Taylor: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%
- Ava Leroux: 4.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 60-29
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wingate
|L 72-53
|Schar Center
|12/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 52-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/17/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Schar Center
|12/19/2023
|Mount Olive
|-
|Schar Center
