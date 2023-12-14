The Elon Phoenix (2-7) will be attempting to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Furman Paladins (6-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix score an average of 51.6 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 68.7 the Paladins allow to opponents.

Elon has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

The 73.9 points per game the Paladins put up are 5.8 more points than the Phoenix give up (68.1).

When Furman totals more than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.

Elon has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.

The Paladins shoot 42.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.

The Phoenix make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Paladins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Elon Leaders

Iycez Adams: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.7 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.7 FG% Maraja Pass: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG% Regina Walton: 5.2 PTS, 27 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

5.2 PTS, 27 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Vanessa Taylor: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%

5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG% Ava Leroux: 4.3 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Elon Schedule