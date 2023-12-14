Elon vs. Furman December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (5-3) will play the Elon Phoenix (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Elon vs. Furman Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Elon Players to Watch
- Jada Session: 16 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Furman Players to Watch
