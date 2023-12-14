The East Carolina Pirates (6-4) battle the Florida Gators (6-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at RP Funding Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Florida vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

East Carolina vs. Florida Game Info

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida

RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Florida (-14.5) 152.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida (-14.5) 152.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Carolina vs. Florida Betting Trends

East Carolina has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

Florida has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Gators and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of nine times this season.

