How to Watch East Carolina vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (6-3) play the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
East Carolina vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
East Carolina Stats Insights
- The Pirates have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
- This season, East Carolina has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.2% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 190th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fifth.
- The Pirates put up just 1.3 more points per game (75) than the Gators give up (73.7).
- East Carolina has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 73.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game at home (72.2) than on the road (63).
- At home, the Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
- Beyond the arc, East Carolina drained fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.4%) than at home (32.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 74-66
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 63-52
|Minges Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|South Carolina
|L 68-62
|Minges Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Florida
|-
|RP Funding Center
|12/20/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.