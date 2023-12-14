The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brett Pesce find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

  • Pesce has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Pesce has zero points on the power play.
  • Pesce's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 92 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:49 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:04 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

