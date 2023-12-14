Will Brendan Lemieux light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lemieux stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Lemieux has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Lemieux has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lemieux recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:39 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 3-2 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:33 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:17 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:44 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:48 Away W 6-3 10/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.