North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corinth Holders High School at Southeast Halifax High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Halifax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Edgecombe High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Wendell, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
