Wednesday's contest at Von Braun Center has the Auburn Tigers (6-2) matching up with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 86-66 victory, heavily favoring Auburn.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UNC Asheville vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

UNC Asheville vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 86, UNC Asheville 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-20.6)

Auburn (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

UNC Asheville has a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Auburn, who is 3-4-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 4-2-0 and the Tigers are 2-5-0.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 84.4 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (251st in college basketball). They have a +106 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

UNC Asheville records 36.8 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) compared to the 36.4 of its opponents.

UNC Asheville hits 9 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (7.2).

The Bulldogs rank 82nd in college basketball by averaging 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 124th in college basketball, allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions.

UNC Asheville has won the turnover battle by 3.4 turnovers per game, committing 11.9 (182nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.3 (36th in college basketball).

