The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) hope to build on a six-game winning stretch when they visit the Queens Royals (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Curry Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals are shooting 43.4% from the field, 9.4% higher than the 34.0% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.

Queens has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 34.0% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Royals rank 35th.

The Royals' 82.3 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 61.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

Queens is 6-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

At home Queens is scoring 100.0 points per game, 32.8 more than it is averaging away (67.2).

At home the Royals are giving up 73.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than they are away (84.0).

At home, Queens sinks 13.0 3-pointers per game, 5.8 more than it averages away (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.7%) than on the road (25.9%).

