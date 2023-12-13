The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) hope to build on a six-game winning stretch when they visit the Queens Royals (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Curry Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

  • The Royals are shooting 43.4% from the field, 9.4% higher than the 34.0% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Queens has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 34.0% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Royals rank 35th.
  • The Royals' 82.3 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 61.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
  • Queens is 6-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Queens is scoring 100.0 points per game, 32.8 more than it is averaging away (67.2).
  • At home the Royals are giving up 73.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than they are away (84.0).
  • At home, Queens sinks 13.0 3-pointers per game, 5.8 more than it averages away (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.7%) than on the road (25.9%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Carolina Christian W 134-69 Curry Arena
12/5/2023 @ Winthrop L 88-82 Winthrop Coliseum
12/9/2023 Carolina University W 112-64 Curry Arena
12/13/2023 Appalachian State - Curry Arena
12/19/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/22/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

