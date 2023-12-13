How to Watch Queens vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) hope to build on a six-game winning stretch when they visit the Queens Royals (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Curry Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Queens vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens Stats Insights
- The Royals are shooting 43.4% from the field, 9.4% higher than the 34.0% the Mountaineers' opponents have shot this season.
- Queens has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 34.0% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Royals rank 35th.
- The Royals' 82.3 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 61.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
- Queens is 6-3 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- At home Queens is scoring 100.0 points per game, 32.8 more than it is averaging away (67.2).
- At home the Royals are giving up 73.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than they are away (84.0).
- At home, Queens sinks 13.0 3-pointers per game, 5.8 more than it averages away (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.7%) than on the road (25.9%).
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Carolina Christian
|W 134-69
|Curry Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Winthrop
|L 88-82
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Carolina University
|W 112-64
|Curry Arena
|12/13/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
