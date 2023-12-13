Wednesday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) and Queens Royals (6-5) squaring off at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 78-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 13.

The matchup has no set line.

Queens vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Queens vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 78, Queens 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-9.1)

Appalachian State (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Queens has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Appalachian State is 5-2-0. Both the Royals and the Mountaineers are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals have a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 82.3 points per game to rank 45th in college basketball and are allowing 77.5 per outing to rank 311th in college basketball.

Queens ranks 17th in the country at 43.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 39.6 its opponents average.

Queens knocks down 9.8 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball) while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc (169th in college basketball). It is making 3.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 28.0%.

The Royals rank 39th in college basketball by averaging 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 317th in college basketball, allowing 97.3 points per 100 possessions.

Queens has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (166th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (299th in college basketball).

