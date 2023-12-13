North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lincoln County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Lincoln High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.