North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Iredell County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Lincoln High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
