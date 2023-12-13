North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hyde County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hyde County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hyde County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ocracoke High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.