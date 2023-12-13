The Miami Heat (13-10) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Kaseya Center on December 13, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.

Charlotte has compiled a 4-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 11th.

The Hornets' 113.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 111.7 the Heat give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Charlotte is 7-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average fewer points per game at home (112.7) than on the road (114.4), but also allow fewer at home (119.7) than away (122.9).

At home, Charlotte allows 119.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 122.9.

At home the Hornets are collecting 26.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (25.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries