North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Guilford County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenn High School at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.