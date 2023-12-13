North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Granville County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roxboro Community High School at Oxford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Conference: Triangle North 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.