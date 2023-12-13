Gordon Hayward and his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hayward, in his previous game (December 11 loss against the Heat), produced 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Let's look at Hayward's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.3 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.6 PRA -- 25 24.4 PR -- 20.3 19.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.0



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Hayward has made 5.9 shots per game, which adds up to 13.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 111.7 points per game.

Allowing 42.5 rebounds per game, the Heat are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 26.4 assists per contest, the Heat are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 32 17 6 7 1 0 1

