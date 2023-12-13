North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Davidson County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randleman High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern Randolph High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
