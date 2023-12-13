Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Davidson County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Randleman High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at East Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at West Davidson High School