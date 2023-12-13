North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Chatham County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jordan- Matthews High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.