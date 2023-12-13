North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Camden County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Camden County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
CH High School at Camden County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Camden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
