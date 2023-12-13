The Wednesday college basketball slate includes one game with a Big South team on the court. That matchup? The the Radford Highlanders taking on the Liberty Lady Flames.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Radford Highlanders at Liberty Lady Flames 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big South games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!