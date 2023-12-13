The Queens Royals (4-4) will play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Queens Game Information

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Deyton Albury: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ McKee: 17.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ McLaurin: 11.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryce Cash: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Ashby: 9.5 PTS, 1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Queens Players to Watch

Appalachian State vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Queens Rank Queens AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank 232nd 72.1 Points Scored 77 141st 325th 78.9 Points Allowed 64.7 66th 178th 33.5 Rebounds 38.6 30th 132nd 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.3 98th 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 167th 193rd 13.1 Assists 14.7 98th 183rd 11.9 Turnovers 10.3 74th

