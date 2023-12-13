The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the Queens Royals (6-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Curry Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Queens Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

This season, the Mountaineers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Royals' opponents have hit.

Appalachian State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals sit at 18th.

The Mountaineers record 79.9 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 77.5 the Royals allow.

Appalachian State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Appalachian State scored 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.5).

In home games, the Mountaineers ceded 5.5 fewer points per game (62.2) than in road games (67.7).

In home games, Appalachian State sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

