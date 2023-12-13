How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the Queens Royals (6-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Curry Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- This season, the Mountaineers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Royals' opponents have hit.
- Appalachian State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals sit at 18th.
- The Mountaineers record 79.9 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 77.5 the Royals allow.
- Appalachian State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.5 points.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Appalachian State scored 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.5).
- In home games, the Mountaineers ceded 5.5 fewer points per game (62.2) than in road games (67.7).
- In home games, Appalachian State sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 72-61
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|W 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|Central Penn
|W 111-35
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/16/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Tarlton Complex
