The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the Queens Royals (6-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Curry Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Queens Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Mountaineers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Royals' opponents have hit.
  • Appalachian State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals sit at 18th.
  • The Mountaineers record 79.9 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 77.5 the Royals allow.
  • Appalachian State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.5 points.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Appalachian State scored 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.5).
  • In home games, the Mountaineers ceded 5.5 fewer points per game (62.2) than in road games (67.7).
  • In home games, Appalachian State sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 East Tennessee State W 72-61 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Auburn W 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/5/2023 Central Penn W 111-35 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Queens - Curry Arena
12/16/2023 Gardner-Webb - Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 UNC Asheville - Tarlton Complex

