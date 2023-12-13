Wednesday's game features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) and the Queens Royals (6-5) matching up at Curry Arena (on December 13) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-69 win for Appalachian State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Appalachian State vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 78, Queens 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. Queens

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-9.1)

Appalachian State (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Queens has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Appalachian State is 5-2-0. Both the Royals and the Mountaineers are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers outscore opponents by 18.6 points per game (posting 79.9 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and conceding 61.3 per outing, 15th in college basketball) and have a +167 scoring differential.

Appalachian State wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It collects 45.2 rebounds per game, sixth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.8.

Appalachian State connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.6% from beyond the arc (178th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 25.8%.

Appalachian State has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (64th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (286th in college basketball).

