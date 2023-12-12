North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yadkin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Yadkin County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yadkin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forbush High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Starmount High School at Ashe County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: West Jefferson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.