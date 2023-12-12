The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Wake County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cary High School at Panther Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex Friendship High School at Holly Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Level High School at Apex High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Knightdale High School at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at Fuquay-Varina High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Leesville Road High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle Creek High School at Green Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillside High School at Wake Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wakefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friendship Christian School at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Enloe Magnet High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

