North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Wake County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cary High School at Panther Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex Friendship High School at Holly Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Level High School at Apex High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Creek High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendship Christian School at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enloe Magnet High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wake Academy at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Central Tar Heel 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
