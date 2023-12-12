North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Union County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weddington High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Marshville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.