When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Seth Jarvis find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has scored in six of 27 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (four shots).

He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 15.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:04 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:22 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:37 Home W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

