If you live in Randolph County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Davidson High School at Southwestern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Randleman High School