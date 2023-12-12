North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Orange County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Alamance High School at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Alamance High School at East Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
