The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing run when they visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The Aggies have lost eight games straight.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Central Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina Central (-5.5) 150.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina Central (-5.5) 149.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends

North Carolina Central has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Eagles' nine games this season have hit the over.

N.C. A&T has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

In the Aggies' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

