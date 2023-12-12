Tuesday's game features the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8) squaring off at Corbett Sports Center (on December 12) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 win for North Carolina Central, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Venue: Corbett Sports Center

North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 77, N.C. A&T 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-4.4)

North Carolina Central (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

N.C. A&T has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while North Carolina Central's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. A total of six out of the Aggies' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Eagles' games have gone over.

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 73.5 points per game, 218th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.3 per outing to rank 192nd in college basketball.

North Carolina Central averages 33.5 rebounds per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 37.1 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.6 boards per game.

North Carolina Central connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (309th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 31% from beyond the arc.

North Carolina Central has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.2 per game (121st in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (70th in college basketball).

