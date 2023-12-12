North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Hanover County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you live in New Hanover County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hanover High School at Topsail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hampstead, NC
- Conference: Mideastern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
