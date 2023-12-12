How to Watch NC State vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) will host the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
NC State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- NC State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolfpack sit at 117th.
- The Wolfpack record 80.3 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 80.2 the Skyhawks give up.
- NC State is 5-1 when scoring more than 80.2 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively NC State fared better in home games last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 71.7 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Wolfpack surrendered 69.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.1.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, NC State performed better in home games last season, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 72-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 84-78
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 93-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|PNC Arena
|12/16/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|PNC Arena
