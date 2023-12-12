N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 18.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camian Shell: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Glasper: 18.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shell: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Robinson: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kellman-Nicholes: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
N.C. A&T vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|North Carolina Central AVG
|North Carolina Central Rank
|293rd
|68.3
|Points Scored
|75.6
|174th
|362nd
|93.2
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|121st
|362nd
|23.7
|Rebounds
|32.3
|218th
|344th
|6
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|123rd
|119th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|188th
|255th
|12
|Assists
|13.5
|167th
|58th
|10
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.