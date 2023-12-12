Can we anticipate Jesperi Kotkaniemi scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

In eight of 27 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:41 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

