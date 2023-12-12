Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 12?
Can we anticipate Jesperi Kotkaniemi scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Kotkaniemi stats and insights
- In eight of 27 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Kotkaniemi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:22
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
