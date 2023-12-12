North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Iredell County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Norman High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davie County High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Olin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southview Christian School at Calvary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: King, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.