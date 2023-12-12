Hurricanes vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Carolina Hurricanes (14-12-1, riding a four-game losing streak) visit the Ottawa Senators (11-11) at Canadian Tire Centre. The contest on Tuesday, December 12 begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.
Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have a record of 4-5-1. They have scored 32 goals, while their opponents have scored 36. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (12.9% of opportunities).
Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Tuesday's game.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Senators 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)
Hurricanes vs Senators Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 14-12-1 overall and 4-1-5 in overtime contests.
- In the 10 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-4-1 record (good for 11 points).
- In the four games this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they lost every time.
- Carolina has lost all three games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Hurricanes are 14-4-1 in the 19 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 29 points).
- In the 12 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 14 points after finishing 7-5-0.
- In the 22 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 13-8-1 (27 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|15th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|3.5
|5th
|22nd
|3.33
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|16th
|1st
|34.2
|Shots
|33
|5th
|1st
|25.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.2
|16th
|16th
|20.65%
|Power Play %
|18.28%
|21st
|19th
|79.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.32%
|28th
Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
