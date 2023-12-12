Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Henderson County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henderson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Buncombe High School at North Henderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Henderson High School at Chase High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Forest City, NC

Forest City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Henderson High School at Hendersonville High School