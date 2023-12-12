North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Gaston County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Gaston High School at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnton High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Charter High School at Community School of Davidson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Davidson, NC
- Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Mill High School at South Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Belmont, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
